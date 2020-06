Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool hot tub carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Park-like Del Mar living in this light & bright 2 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome in the highly desirable & peaceful community of Sprindrift. Community pool, spa and open green space. Minutes to fantastic Del Mar beaches and Race Track. Short walk to Flower Hill Shopping Center, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Chipotle, Milton's and much more. Quick access to I-5. Being freshly painted. Carpet is 1 year new.