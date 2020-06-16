All apartments in Solana Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

503 S Sierra Ave

503 Sierra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

503 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
RATES ARE SEASONAL- Current rate reflected is Mid Season Monthly Price. Please visit avantivacationrentals.com for pricing and availability. Beautiful 2 bedroom plus den located in the quiet Seascape Sur Complex. The spacious 1st floor master bedroom includes a cedar lined walk in closet. The second bedroom has a queen size bed and large closet. Both bedrooms have doors to access the private front patio. The den located just off the living room is perfect for guests or kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 S Sierra Ave have any available units?
503 S Sierra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 503 S Sierra Ave have?
Some of 503 S Sierra Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 S Sierra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
503 S Sierra Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 S Sierra Ave pet-friendly?
No, 503 S Sierra Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 503 S Sierra Ave offer parking?
No, 503 S Sierra Ave does not offer parking.
Does 503 S Sierra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 S Sierra Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 S Sierra Ave have a pool?
Yes, 503 S Sierra Ave has a pool.
Does 503 S Sierra Ave have accessible units?
No, 503 S Sierra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 503 S Sierra Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 S Sierra Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 S Sierra Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 S Sierra Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
