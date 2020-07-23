All apartments in Solana Beach
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

142 N Shore Drive

142 North Shore Drive · (415) 360-3862
Location

142 North Shore Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 142 N Shore Drive - 142 DMBC · Avail. Aug 2

$5,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1564 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
142 N Shore Drive - 142 DMBC Available 08/02/20 Fantastic Beach Condo - Available for the month of August - DISCOUNT - We would like all our guests to know that we are closely monitoring the CDC and World Health Organization's statements regarding COVID-19 and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments. The health and wellbeing of our guests, team members and all who visit our properties is Harcourts Avanti's highest priority. Our homes are undergoing extensive deep cleaning after each stay to ensure everyone's safety.

Quiet Two story condo in Solana Beach located in the Del Mar Beach Club. This spacious condo has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The Master Bedroom has new king bed with the other bedroom featuring two twin beds. There is balcony off of the living room with patio furniture and dining table. BBQ on the grill or watch the Solana Beach sunsets. There is another balcony of the 2nd bedroom for sunrises! This condo has everything you could need with 2 parking spaces 10 feet from the front door, Fireplace, full size Washer and Dryer inside the condo, and large closets for storage. Large updated kitchen for preparing meals and dinner. This complex has a large private viewing deck overlooking the most beautiful views, with chairs to sit and relax.

Easy walking distance to Solana Beach Design District, Famous Del Mar Race Track, Brigantine restaurant and many other location attractions. Internet provided. Utilities paid by owner.

*Please note: There is no AC in this unit. Being located along the coast brings cooler temperatures and a coastal breeze. 

See below for more great features!

Featured Amenities:
Pool
Spa
Sauna
Tennis Court
Fitness Center
View Lounge
Beach Access Stairs
Plenty of street Parking

Starter kits of toiletries are provided to all guests.  
Supplies for the entire length of the stay are not provided. 
Kitchens are stocked with dishes, drinkware, pans and cooking utensils.  
Spices, oil or anything perishable are not stocked.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 N Shore Drive have any available units?
142 N Shore Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 N Shore Drive have?
Some of 142 N Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 N Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
142 N Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 N Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 142 N Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 142 N Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 142 N Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 142 N Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 N Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 N Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 142 N Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 142 N Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 142 N Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 142 N Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 N Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 N Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 N Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
