Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

142 N Shore Drive - 142 DMBC Available 08/02/20 Fantastic Beach Condo - Available for the month of August - DISCOUNT - We would like all our guests to know that we are closely monitoring the CDC and World Health Organization's statements regarding COVID-19 and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments. The health and wellbeing of our guests, team members and all who visit our properties is Harcourts Avanti's highest priority. Our homes are undergoing extensive deep cleaning after each stay to ensure everyone's safety.



Quiet Two story condo in Solana Beach located in the Del Mar Beach Club. This spacious condo has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The Master Bedroom has new king bed with the other bedroom featuring two twin beds. There is balcony off of the living room with patio furniture and dining table. BBQ on the grill or watch the Solana Beach sunsets. There is another balcony of the 2nd bedroom for sunrises! This condo has everything you could need with 2 parking spaces 10 feet from the front door, Fireplace, full size Washer and Dryer inside the condo, and large closets for storage. Large updated kitchen for preparing meals and dinner. This complex has a large private viewing deck overlooking the most beautiful views, with chairs to sit and relax.



Easy walking distance to Solana Beach Design District, Famous Del Mar Race Track, Brigantine restaurant and many other location attractions. Internet provided. Utilities paid by owner.



*Please note: There is no AC in this unit. Being located along the coast brings cooler temperatures and a coastal breeze.



See below for more great features!



Featured Amenities:

Pool

Spa

Sauna

Tennis Court

Fitness Center

View Lounge

Beach Access Stairs

Plenty of street Parking



Starter kits of toiletries are provided to all guests.

Supplies for the entire length of the stay are not provided.

Kitchens are stocked with dishes, drinkware, pans and cooking utensils.

Spices, oil or anything perishable are not stocked.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5937270)