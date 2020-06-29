869 France Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story home with open floorplan! Five bedrooms with two bedrooms and one full bath downstairs, formal dining room, wood-burning fireplace in living room, vaulted ceilings, laminated wood floors, granite counter top in kitchen. Large master bedroom. Remodeled master bath with new tub, tile, flooring, and cabinet! New paint throughout indoors, central air & heat, direct access to garage. Large and private backyard with a brand new huge patio cover and lemon & orange fruit trees! Thishome rents fast!!