832 Aloe Place

This gorgeous town home located in Montebello is a must see!!! This home is newly built, never lived in and everything is brand new! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, central heating & AC, nest smart control, solar to reduce electric bill, washer & dryer, water resistant luxurious vinyl flooring, roller shades, fully loaded kitchen and a 2 car garage this home leaves little to desire. The first floor has one bedroom with an attached bathroom and walk in closet, hallway closet and access to the 2 car garage. Located on the 2nd floor is the spacious kitchen, dinning area, living room, balcony, 1/2 bathroom and washer dryer located in a private laundry room. The kitchen comes equipped with white caersarstone quartz counter tops, refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and a large island; simply perfect for entertaining! The private balcony is located off of the living room area right of the kitchen. Last but not least the 3rd floor contains the master bedroom with en suite bathroom with his and her vanity and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms along with one full bath is located down the hall from the master.



Be the first to make this your home today! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental. PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME IS IN A NEWLY CONSTRUCTED AREA. IT IS LOCATED BEHIND THE SHELL GAS STATION OFF OF OLYMPIC AND S MONTEBELLO.



*Attached 2 car garage

*Yardcare & Garbage paid for by owner

*Central Heating/AC

*Solar to reduce electricity bill

*Nest smart control

*Appliances are geared toward energy/water efficient

*EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW

*Pets allowed upon owner approval + extra deposit



*PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS*



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

