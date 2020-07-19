All apartments in Simi Valley
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
832 Aloe Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

832 Aloe Place

832 Aloe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

832 Aloe Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
This gorgeous town home located in Montebello is a must see!!! This home is newly built, never lived in and everything is brand new! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, central heating & AC, nest smart control, solar to reduce electric bill, washer & dryer, water resistant luxurious vinyl flooring, roller shades, fully loaded kitchen and a 2 car garage this home leaves little to desire. The first floor has one bedroom with an attached bathroom and walk in closet, hallway closet and access to the 2 car garage. Located on the 2nd floor is the spacious kitchen, dinning area, living room, balcony, 1/2 bathroom and washer dryer located in a private laundry room. The kitchen comes equipped with white caersarstone quartz counter tops, refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and a large island; simply perfect for entertaining! The private balcony is located off of the living room area right of the kitchen. Last but not least the 3rd floor contains the master bedroom with en suite bathroom with his and her vanity and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms along with one full bath is located down the hall from the master.

Be the first to make this your home today! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental. PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME IS IN A NEWLY CONSTRUCTED AREA. IT IS LOCATED BEHIND THE SHELL GAS STATION OFF OF OLYMPIC AND S MONTEBELLO.

*Attached 2 car garage
*Yardcare & Garbage paid for by owner
*Central Heating/AC
*Solar to reduce electricity bill
*Nest smart control
*Appliances are geared toward energy/water efficient
*EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW
*Pets allowed upon owner approval + extra deposit

*PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS*

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Aloe Place have any available units?
832 Aloe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Aloe Place have?
Some of 832 Aloe Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Aloe Place currently offering any rent specials?
832 Aloe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Aloe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 Aloe Place is pet friendly.
Does 832 Aloe Place offer parking?
Yes, 832 Aloe Place offers parking.
Does 832 Aloe Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 Aloe Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Aloe Place have a pool?
No, 832 Aloe Place does not have a pool.
Does 832 Aloe Place have accessible units?
No, 832 Aloe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Aloe Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Aloe Place has units with dishwashers.
