749 Warrendale Avenue

Amenities
One of Simi Valley's most desirable communities of Wood Ranch. Walking distance to WR Country Club & Golf Course, award winning WR Elementary School, beautiful parks, and hiking trails. This spacious Sycamore Hills residence has 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath. Features include: community pool & spa, open floor plan w/ cathedral ceilings & recessed lighting, plantation shutters, hardwood & travertine flooring, dual sided fireplace. The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite Counters. Large master suite, formal living & dining, family room, & breakfast nook. Situated on a private lot with a view out to the hills. Ready to move in!