Simi Valley, CA
749 Warrendale Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

749 Warrendale Avenue

749 Warrendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

749 Warrendale Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
One of Simi Valley's most desirable communities of Wood Ranch. Walking distance to WR Country Club & Golf Course, award winning WR Elementary School, beautiful parks, and hiking trails. This spacious Sycamore Hills residence has 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath. Features include: community pool & spa, open floor plan w/ cathedral ceilings & recessed lighting, plantation shutters, hardwood & travertine flooring, dual sided fireplace. The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite Counters. Large master suite, formal living & dining, family room, & breakfast nook. Situated on a private lot with a view out to the hills. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Warrendale Avenue have any available units?
749 Warrendale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 Warrendale Avenue have?
Some of 749 Warrendale Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Warrendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
749 Warrendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Warrendale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 749 Warrendale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 749 Warrendale Avenue offer parking?
No, 749 Warrendale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 749 Warrendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Warrendale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Warrendale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 749 Warrendale Avenue has a pool.
Does 749 Warrendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 749 Warrendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Warrendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 Warrendale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

