596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Wood Ranch Single Story House Situated in Simi Valley - This single story family detached home located in the prestigious Wood Ranch on a corner lot. You will love the flowing floor plan and high ceilings. As a double feature, both the dining area and living room have sliders leading to separate patios. The upgraded kitchen features quartz counter tops, a bay window and wood like floors. Other amenities include an in-home laundry room and 2 car attached garage. Spacious backyard offers mountain views, privacy, patio with awning and a large grassy area. Gardener included.



Conveniently located near Wood Ranch Golf Club and Rancho Madera Community Park.



Final security deposit is based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4914299)