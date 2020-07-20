All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD

596 Fresh Meadows Road · No Longer Available
Location

596 Fresh Meadows Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Wood Ranch Single Story House Situated in Simi Valley - This single story family detached home located in the prestigious Wood Ranch on a corner lot. You will love the flowing floor plan and high ceilings. As a double feature, both the dining area and living room have sliders leading to separate patios. The upgraded kitchen features quartz counter tops, a bay window and wood like floors. Other amenities include an in-home laundry room and 2 car attached garage. Spacious backyard offers mountain views, privacy, patio with awning and a large grassy area. Gardener included.

Conveniently located near Wood Ranch Golf Club and Rancho Madera Community Park.

Final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4914299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD have any available units?
596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD have?
Some of 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD offers parking.
Does 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD have a pool?
No, 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 596 FRESH MEADOWS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
