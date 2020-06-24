All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated October 30 2019

5861 Indian Terrace Drive

5861 Indian Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5861 Indian Terrace Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home, Near Simi Hills Golf Course!! - Montaire Estates, beautiful home with light and bright open floor-plan, 4091 Sq. ft. of living space, soaring ceilings and recessed lights. Spacious: 5/Bedroom, office, loft game room and 4.5 /baths.
Family room with fireplace, living room, formal dining room and breakfast nook.
Gourmet kitchen with large center island, breakfast bar, lots of counters and cabinet space.
Good size bedrooms and all have access to their own bath.
Many upgrades include:Double pane windows, wood blinds and custom cabinets throughout! 3/car attached garage with direct access.
Lovely backyard has grassy area to play and gardener service included.
This home is located in East Simi Valley, not far from Simi Golf Course, YMCA, Lake, Park and Hiking Trails.
Lease price: $4475 For more information or to view this property, please contact: Margo, Realtor
DRE#01709588 Call or Text: 818-231-9811
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE3477093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5861 Indian Terrace Drive have any available units?
5861 Indian Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 5861 Indian Terrace Drive have?
Some of 5861 Indian Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5861 Indian Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5861 Indian Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5861 Indian Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5861 Indian Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 5861 Indian Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5861 Indian Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 5861 Indian Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5861 Indian Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5861 Indian Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 5861 Indian Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5861 Indian Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 5861 Indian Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5861 Indian Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5861 Indian Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

