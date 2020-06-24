5861 Indian Terrace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Gorgeous Home, Near Simi Hills Golf Course!! - Montaire Estates, beautiful home with light and bright open floor-plan, 4091 Sq. ft. of living space, soaring ceilings and recessed lights. Spacious: 5/Bedroom, office, loft game room and 4.5 /baths.

Family room with fireplace, living room, formal dining room and breakfast nook.

Gourmet kitchen with large center island, breakfast bar, lots of counters and cabinet space.

Good size bedrooms and all have access to their own bath.

Many upgrades include:Double pane windows, wood blinds and custom cabinets throughout! 3/car attached garage with direct access.

Lovely backyard has grassy area to play and gardener service included.

This home is located in East Simi Valley, not far from Simi Golf Course, YMCA, Lake, Park and Hiking Trails.

Lease price: $4475 For more information or to view this property, please contact: Margo, Realtor

DRE#01709588 Call or Text: 818-231-9811

Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



