Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
5726 Indian Point Dr
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

5726 Indian Point Dr

5726 Indian Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5726 Indian Pointe Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5726 Indian Point Dr Available 03/01/20 Beautiful cul de sac 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath home - Fantastic East Simi Valley location! 4 Bed, 3 1/2 Bath home in a desirable neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings in living room, open to formal dining room. Cooks kitchen with granite counters & center island open to large family room with fireplace. 1 full bedroom with private bathroom downstairs. Upstairs loft makes a great office or play area. Master bedroom includes large bathroom upgraded with custom tile accents. Upstairs laundry for convenience. Lovely landscaped backyard - gardener included. Located on cul de sac. Partial views of Simi Valley and surrounding hills. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. Available February 29th. No smoking please.

(RLNE4932058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Indian Point Dr have any available units?
5726 Indian Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 5726 Indian Point Dr have?
Some of 5726 Indian Point Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 Indian Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Indian Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Indian Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5726 Indian Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5726 Indian Point Dr offer parking?
No, 5726 Indian Point Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5726 Indian Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 Indian Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Indian Point Dr have a pool?
No, 5726 Indian Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5726 Indian Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 5726 Indian Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Indian Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 Indian Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
