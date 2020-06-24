Amenities

5726 Indian Point Dr Available 03/01/20 Beautiful cul de sac 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath home - Fantastic East Simi Valley location! 4 Bed, 3 1/2 Bath home in a desirable neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings in living room, open to formal dining room. Cooks kitchen with granite counters & center island open to large family room with fireplace. 1 full bedroom with private bathroom downstairs. Upstairs loft makes a great office or play area. Master bedroom includes large bathroom upgraded with custom tile accents. Upstairs laundry for convenience. Lovely landscaped backyard - gardener included. Located on cul de sac. Partial views of Simi Valley and surrounding hills. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. Available February 29th. No smoking please.



(RLNE4932058)