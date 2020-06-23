5652 E Los Angeles Avenue

Amenities

New Listing. Stonegate Villas Townhomes. This unit has two master suites with their own private baths and a third bath downstairs. Additional large upstairs atrium/sun room with glass ceiling can be used for office or playroom. Large two car garage. Laundry area in garage. Kitchen has breakfast bar and tiled counters. New Carpet, New Wood flooring, New faucets, Fresh paint, fireplace. This unit is located away from street in a quiet interior location near the Pool and Rec room. Parks and shopping are nearby. Freeway close-Great location.