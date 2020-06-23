All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5652 E Los Angeles Avenue

5652 East Los Angeles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5652 East Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
garage
New Listing. Stonegate Villas Townhomes. This unit has two master suites with their own private baths and a third bath downstairs. Additional large upstairs atrium/sun room with glass ceiling can be used for office or playroom. Large two car garage. Laundry area in garage. Kitchen has breakfast bar and tiled counters. New Carpet, New Wood flooring, New faucets, Fresh paint, fireplace. This unit is located away from street in a quiet interior location near the Pool and Rec room. Parks and shopping are nearby. Freeway close-Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue have any available units?
5652 E Los Angeles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue have?
Some of 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5652 E Los Angeles Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue has a pool.
Does 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5652 E Los Angeles Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
