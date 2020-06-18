All apartments in Simi Valley
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
3605 Highbury Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:30 AM

3605 Highbury Court

3605 Highbury Court · (805) 490-1401
Location

3605 Highbury Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2872 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Just in time for the hot summer days ahead. Come home and enjoy the sparkling pool and splendid backyard. A perfect place to call home. Amazing curb appeal, this remodeled home has been loved and well taken care of by the owner. Nestled on a quiet cul de sac, allowing privacy and serene environment. Walk into the home sweet home and be amazed by its quality and warmth. Gleaming cherry wood floors give this rich style and reflect nothing but High End material craftsmanship design. Elegant living room as you walk in is adjacent to the private formal dining room which open to an outdoor patio for your dine out summer evening. Great entertainers home! The kitchen was redesigned and upgraded with gorgeous granite tops, tons of cabinets and a bar and opens to the family room boasting a stunning fireplace. Downstairs bedroom offers a full bathroom. Upstairs discover a grand master bedroom with sitting area, private master bathroom remodeled with stone marble, walk-in closet that will fit all your clothing & shoes collection while protecting them with cedar plank wall. The additional bedrooms share a completely remodeled bathroom. Large 3 car garage , pool and SPA , 15 delicious producing fruit trees. Near shopping, library & police station. You'll love living here. check the virtual tour please.
Offering a large 3 car garage , pool and SPA , 15 delicious and producing fruit trees. Near shopping, library ,and police station. You will love living here. check the virtual tour please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Highbury Court have any available units?
3605 Highbury Court has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3605 Highbury Court have?
Some of 3605 Highbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Highbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Highbury Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Highbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Highbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3605 Highbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Highbury Court does offer parking.
Does 3605 Highbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Highbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Highbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 3605 Highbury Court has a pool.
Does 3605 Highbury Court have accessible units?
No, 3605 Highbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Highbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Highbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Highbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Highbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.
