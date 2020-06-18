3605 Highbury Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Just in time for the hot summer days ahead. Come home and enjoy the sparkling pool and splendid backyard. A perfect place to call home. Amazing curb appeal, this remodeled home has been loved and well taken care of by the owner. Nestled on a quiet cul de sac, allowing privacy and serene environment. Walk into the home sweet home and be amazed by its quality and warmth. Gleaming cherry wood floors give this rich style and reflect nothing but High End material craftsmanship design. Elegant living room as you walk in is adjacent to the private formal dining room which open to an outdoor patio for your dine out summer evening. Great entertainers home! The kitchen was redesigned and upgraded with gorgeous granite tops, tons of cabinets and a bar and opens to the family room boasting a stunning fireplace. Downstairs bedroom offers a full bathroom. Upstairs discover a grand master bedroom with sitting area, private master bathroom remodeled with stone marble, walk-in closet that will fit all your clothing & shoes collection while protecting them with cedar plank wall. The additional bedrooms share a completely remodeled bathroom. Large 3 car garage , pool and SPA , 15 delicious producing fruit trees. Near shopping, library & police station. You'll love living here. check the virtual tour please.

