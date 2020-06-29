All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
3447 Circle View Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

3447 Circle View Drive

3447 Circle View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3447 Circle View Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Centrally located 4 bed, 3 bath pool home!!! - Great Simi home located in the popular Groves tract. This desirable floor plan offers a spacious downstairs bedroom, living room with brick fireplace, and a large dining room. The updated kitchen has a long counter top area. Open concept feel with the adjacent family room area with view of the backyard. The upstairs boasts two bedrooms, a full bathroom and master bedroom with en suite bathroom with large bathtub/shower and walk in closet. Washer, dryer may be provided without warranty. Spacious private backyard with ample side yards that create privacy as well as a pool and spa! Close proximity to the park on Lemon St, shopping, restaurants, library, Boys and Girls Club, movies and easy freeway access. Pool and gardener services provided. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE5161789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3447 Circle View Drive have any available units?
3447 Circle View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3447 Circle View Drive have?
Some of 3447 Circle View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3447 Circle View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3447 Circle View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 Circle View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3447 Circle View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3447 Circle View Drive offer parking?
No, 3447 Circle View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3447 Circle View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3447 Circle View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 Circle View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3447 Circle View Drive has a pool.
Does 3447 Circle View Drive have accessible units?
No, 3447 Circle View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 Circle View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3447 Circle View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
