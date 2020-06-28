All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

327 Bonita

327 E Bonita Dr · No Longer Available
Location

327 E Bonita Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on West side of Simi - This 3 bed, 2 bath home features a large living area, a spacious open dining area ~ and a renovated kitchen with Quartz counters & stainless steel appliances (no refrigerator) as well as beautifully upgraded bathrooms. The oversized rear yard features a patio and large grassy lawn, gardener services included. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE5097935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Bonita have any available units?
327 Bonita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Bonita have?
Some of 327 Bonita's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Bonita currently offering any rent specials?
327 Bonita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Bonita pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Bonita is pet friendly.
Does 327 Bonita offer parking?
Yes, 327 Bonita offers parking.
Does 327 Bonita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Bonita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Bonita have a pool?
No, 327 Bonita does not have a pool.
Does 327 Bonita have accessible units?
No, 327 Bonita does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Bonita have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Bonita does not have units with dishwashers.
