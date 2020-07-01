2773 Titania Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Nestled into the quiet suburbs of Simi Valley is a lovely 2,171-SqFt, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that’s currently available for lease! Upon entry, you’re welcomed into a cozy entry which features large windows, recessed lighting, and brick decorative fireplace. Adjacent with a carry through partition is the joint family room and sophisticated kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with stainless-steal appliances and granite countertops, creating an ideal space for family dinners and everyday meal prep. Conveniently off the kitchen is direct access into the attached garage enhanced with additional storage and washer/dryer units. On the second floor you will find a loft and spacious bedrooms with large closets. The loft can be a great space for an office, media room, an additional living area or a kids play space! The master bedroom offers a en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet that has built in storage. Out into the open backyard, you have an inviting clear waters of a pool and spa that help create a calm and relaxing atmosphere, whether its relaxing or entertaining. Conveniently located near the 118 Fwy and Simi Hills Neighborhood Park!



e master bedroom offers a en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet that has built in storage. Out into the open backyard, you have an inviting clear waters of a pool and spa that help create a calm and relaxing atmosphere, whether its relaxing or entertaining. Conveniently located near the 118 Fwy and Simi Hills Neighborhood Park!