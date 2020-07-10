2682 Night Jasmine Drive

Amenities

Conveniently located townhouse in fabulous gated community of Sycamore Shade! Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms plus study/office. Enter into the living room/dining room with fire place and slider to patio. Kitchen opens to dining area - Perfect for entertaining! Lots of counter space in the kitchen with center island and newer stainless steel appliances, large pantry and plenty of cabinets. Upstairs master bedroom has walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Master bathroom has separate tub to soak in and relax. His and hers sinks and shower stall complete the master bath. Two spacious bedrooms across the hallway from the master share a bathroom. The additional study/office can be used for work & play. Large upstairs laundry room. Enjoy the community pool and spa. There\'s plenty of parking for guests. Close to shops, restaurants, medical center and easy freeway access. This home is move-in ready!