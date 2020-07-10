All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

2682 Night Jasmine Drive

2682 Night Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2682 Night Jasmine Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Conveniently located townhouse in fabulous gated community of Sycamore Shade! Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms plus study/office. Enter into the living room/dining room with fire place and slider to patio. Kitchen opens to dining area - Perfect for entertaining! Lots of counter space in the kitchen with center island and newer stainless steel appliances, large pantry and plenty of cabinets. Upstairs master bedroom has walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Master bathroom has separate tub to soak in and relax. His and hers sinks and shower stall complete the master bath. Two spacious bedrooms across the hallway from the master share a bathroom. The additional study/office can be used for work & play. Large upstairs laundry room. Enjoy the community pool and spa. There\'s plenty of parking for guests. Close to shops, restaurants, medical center and easy freeway access. This home is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2682 Night Jasmine Drive have any available units?
2682 Night Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2682 Night Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 2682 Night Jasmine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2682 Night Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2682 Night Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2682 Night Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2682 Night Jasmine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2682 Night Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2682 Night Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 2682 Night Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2682 Night Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2682 Night Jasmine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2682 Night Jasmine Drive has a pool.
Does 2682 Night Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2682 Night Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2682 Night Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2682 Night Jasmine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

