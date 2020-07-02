2276 Oak Haven Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Large and Modern updated 3 Bed / 2 Bath available in Autumn Wood Neighborhood! - Very Desirable Autumn Wood neighborhood with upgraded flooring with formal living & dining room! Vaulted ceilings, features a light & bright kitchen with bar like area, breakfast area, two car attached garage, ample storage and more! Family room with a fireplace, sliding glass door with access to a park-like backyard, spacious master bedroom with attached bathroom includes all new large standup shower! Secondary bedrooms are good sized and share another full bath! Steps from the community pool/spa, beautiful walking trails, wonderful location within the large Rancho Community Center! Within walking distance to parks, close to shopping, restaurants and the freeway!



(RLNE3371231)