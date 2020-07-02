All apartments in Simi Valley
2276 Oak Haven Ave
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

2276 Oak Haven Ave

2276 Oak Haven Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2276 Oak Haven Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Large and Modern updated 3 Bed / 2 Bath available in Autumn Wood Neighborhood! - Very Desirable Autumn Wood neighborhood with upgraded flooring with formal living & dining room! Vaulted ceilings, features a light & bright kitchen with bar like area, breakfast area, two car attached garage, ample storage and more! Family room with a fireplace, sliding glass door with access to a park-like backyard, spacious master bedroom with attached bathroom includes all new large standup shower! Secondary bedrooms are good sized and share another full bath! Steps from the community pool/spa, beautiful walking trails, wonderful location within the large Rancho Community Center! Within walking distance to parks, close to shopping, restaurants and the freeway!

(RLNE3371231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 Oak Haven Ave have any available units?
2276 Oak Haven Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2276 Oak Haven Ave have?
Some of 2276 Oak Haven Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 Oak Haven Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Oak Haven Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Oak Haven Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2276 Oak Haven Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2276 Oak Haven Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2276 Oak Haven Ave offers parking.
Does 2276 Oak Haven Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2276 Oak Haven Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Oak Haven Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2276 Oak Haven Ave has a pool.
Does 2276 Oak Haven Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2276 Oak Haven Ave has accessible units.
Does 2276 Oak Haven Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 Oak Haven Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

