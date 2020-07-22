All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2233 century Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2233 century Place
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

2233 century Place

2233 Century Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2233 Century Place, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
rime Simi Valley! 2 Story, 4/3/Loft/fire place/High ceiling , Light & Bright, Custom Kitchen with all the Appliances, large master bedroom & Master Bath, private large Balcony & View, Large Living room with fire place, formal Dinning Room, large Family room open to the Grassy back yard, Den,Laundry Room, Central Air /heating, Attached over size two car Garage, New paint/Carpet, Double door Entry, Cul De Sac, Quiet, Clean, Large Grassy yard, 12 Organic Fruits Tree, Excellent for Every one, You must See!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 century Place have any available units?
2233 century Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 century Place have?
Some of 2233 century Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 century Place currently offering any rent specials?
2233 century Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 century Place pet-friendly?
No, 2233 century Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2233 century Place offer parking?
Yes, 2233 century Place offers parking.
Does 2233 century Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 century Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 century Place have a pool?
No, 2233 century Place does not have a pool.
Does 2233 century Place have accessible units?
No, 2233 century Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 century Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 century Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts