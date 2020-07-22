2233 century Place

Amenities

rime Simi Valley! 2 Story, 4/3/Loft/fire place/High ceiling , Light & Bright, Custom Kitchen with all the Appliances, large master bedroom & Master Bath, private large Balcony & View, Large Living room with fire place, formal Dinning Room, large Family room open to the Grassy back yard, Den,Laundry Room, Central Air /heating, Attached over size two car Garage, New paint/Carpet, Double door Entry, Cul De Sac, Quiet, Clean, Large Grassy yard, 12 Organic Fruits Tree, Excellent for Every one, You must See!!!!