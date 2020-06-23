All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2207 Clover Street

2207 Clover Street · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Clover Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WELCOME HOME! This warm and cozy home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 fully remodeled beach-style bathrooms equipped with 2 shower heads in the shower, newer roof, new hardwood floor in the kitchen, newer heating and air conditioning system, newer dual pane windows and patio door, incredibly spacious and peaceful backyard with lovely orange and lemon trees. Conveniently located near popular shopping areas, gas stations and close proximity to freeway for easy morning commutes. This beauty won't last long! Call Stephanie at 805-630-2733 today to make this your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Clover Street have any available units?
2207 Clover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 2207 Clover Street have?
Some of 2207 Clover Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Clover Street currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Clover Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Clover Street pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Clover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2207 Clover Street offer parking?
No, 2207 Clover Street does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Clover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Clover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Clover Street have a pool?
No, 2207 Clover Street does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Clover Street have accessible units?
No, 2207 Clover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Clover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Clover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 Clover Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2207 Clover Street has units with air conditioning.
