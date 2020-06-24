All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2145 Mandan Place #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2145 Mandan Place #A
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2145 Mandan Place #A

2145 Mandan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2145 Mandan Place, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bed, 2 bath home in The Glen neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 Bed, 2 Bath home close to greenbelt and community pool and spa. Home features high ceilings, wooden floors throughout, tile countertops, gas stove, stainless steel dishwasher & stove, private 2 car garage, large patio, fireplace in large living room as well as breakfast bar. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Community Pool and spa. Strong verifiable income and credit required. No smoking please.

(RLNE5779081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Mandan Place #A have any available units?
2145 Mandan Place #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 Mandan Place #A have?
Some of 2145 Mandan Place #A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Mandan Place #A currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Mandan Place #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Mandan Place #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 Mandan Place #A is pet friendly.
Does 2145 Mandan Place #A offer parking?
Yes, 2145 Mandan Place #A offers parking.
Does 2145 Mandan Place #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Mandan Place #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Mandan Place #A have a pool?
Yes, 2145 Mandan Place #A has a pool.
Does 2145 Mandan Place #A have accessible units?
No, 2145 Mandan Place #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Mandan Place #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 Mandan Place #A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts