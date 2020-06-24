2145 Mandan Place #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

2 Bed, 2 bath home in The Glen neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 Bed, 2 Bath home close to greenbelt and community pool and spa. Home features high ceilings, wooden floors throughout, tile countertops, gas stove, stainless steel dishwasher & stove, private 2 car garage, large patio, fireplace in large living room as well as breakfast bar. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Community Pool and spa. Strong verifiable income and credit required. No smoking please.



(RLNE5779081)