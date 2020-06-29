All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2096 Pullman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2096 Pullman Avenue
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:34 AM

2096 Pullman Avenue

2096 Pullman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
East Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2096 Pullman Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2-story open floor plan home in East Simi. Home features living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Great open floor plan for entertaining. Upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, double oven, island and granite countertops. Formal dining & breakfast area with door to the outside. Entertainer's Backyard with covered patio, built-in bbq, sitting area as well as deck with pergola. Attached 2-car garage with lots of cabinets. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2096 Pullman Avenue have any available units?
2096 Pullman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2096 Pullman Avenue have?
Some of 2096 Pullman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2096 Pullman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2096 Pullman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2096 Pullman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2096 Pullman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2096 Pullman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2096 Pullman Avenue offers parking.
Does 2096 Pullman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2096 Pullman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2096 Pullman Avenue have a pool?
No, 2096 Pullman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2096 Pullman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2096 Pullman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2096 Pullman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2096 Pullman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts