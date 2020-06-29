2096 Pullman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2-story open floor plan home in East Simi. Home features living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Great open floor plan for entertaining. Upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, double oven, island and granite countertops. Formal dining & breakfast area with door to the outside. Entertainer's Backyard with covered patio, built-in bbq, sitting area as well as deck with pergola. Attached 2-car garage with lots of cabinets. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.