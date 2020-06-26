2031 Tulip Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2 Bed, 2 Bath home in gated 55+ Community - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the desirable Casa Flores 55+ gated community. This home is light & bright with open kitchen and dinning area as well as vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom and bath with closets. Indoor laundry area and attached 2 car garage. Good size wrap around patio. Large community Pool, Spa and Park area. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



(RLNE4946709)