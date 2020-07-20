All apartments in Simi Valley
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
1818 Rory Lane #2
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

1818 Rory Lane #2

1818 Rory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Rory Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
First Time Rental! 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with huge patio! - Great location in a beautiful community. Neutral tile floors in entry that open up to living room with tiled gas burning fireplace. Dining area opens into kitchen, which features tile counters, dishwasher, stove and powder bathroom near entry. Slider to wrap around enclosed patio that backs to greenbelt. Two master suites upstairs with private bathrooms attached and one featuring walk-in closet. Vaulted ceiling in one upstairs bedroom. There is a dettached 1 car garage and one assigned parking spot in front of the house. Great community pool, trash included. Owner will consider pets with increased deposit. Available Now!

(RLNE4978687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Rory Lane #2 have any available units?
1818 Rory Lane #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Rory Lane #2 have?
Some of 1818 Rory Lane #2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Rory Lane #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Rory Lane #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Rory Lane #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 Rory Lane #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1818 Rory Lane #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Rory Lane #2 offers parking.
Does 1818 Rory Lane #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Rory Lane #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Rory Lane #2 have a pool?
Yes, 1818 Rory Lane #2 has a pool.
Does 1818 Rory Lane #2 have accessible units?
No, 1818 Rory Lane #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Rory Lane #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Rory Lane #2 has units with dishwashers.
