1818 Rory Lane #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

First Time Rental! 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with huge patio! - Great location in a beautiful community. Neutral tile floors in entry that open up to living room with tiled gas burning fireplace. Dining area opens into kitchen, which features tile counters, dishwasher, stove and powder bathroom near entry. Slider to wrap around enclosed patio that backs to greenbelt. Two master suites upstairs with private bathrooms attached and one featuring walk-in closet. Vaulted ceiling in one upstairs bedroom. There is a dettached 1 car garage and one assigned parking spot in front of the house. Great community pool, trash included. Owner will consider pets with increased deposit. Available Now!



