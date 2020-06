Amenities

pet friendly garage pool basketball court hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the desirable Park Lane community this home has an open kitchen to family room concept, a dining area, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two car attached garage. Downstairs has all hard-surface flooring. The backyard is cement and easy to maintain. This community offers multiple amenities including a pool, spa, basketball court and play area. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking. Available now.