1642 Heywood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

This beautiful 2012 townhome, is light/bright and has a wonderful open floor plan. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double sink, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and opens to the dining/living room. There is also a downstairs power room, office area and direct access two car garage. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom with a spacious on-suite bathroom featuring separate tub/shower and walk-in closet. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and upstairs laundry room. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! Community offers children's playground and barbeque area too!