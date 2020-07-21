All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

1642 Heywood Street

1642 Heywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful 2012 townhome, is light/bright and has a wonderful open floor plan. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double sink, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and opens to the dining/living room. There is also a downstairs power room, office area and direct access two car garage. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom with a spacious on-suite bathroom featuring separate tub/shower and walk-in closet. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and upstairs laundry room. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! Community offers children's playground and barbeque area too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Heywood Street have any available units?
1642 Heywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Heywood Street have?
Some of 1642 Heywood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Heywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Heywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Heywood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1642 Heywood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1642 Heywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Heywood Street offers parking.
Does 1642 Heywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 Heywood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Heywood Street have a pool?
No, 1642 Heywood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Heywood Street have accessible units?
No, 1642 Heywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Heywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 Heywood Street has units with dishwashers.
