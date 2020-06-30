1534 Hidden Ranch Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This single story home for LEASE in Hidden Oaks offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths is move-in ready! The house features a formal living and dining room area, open kitchen and family room with high hearth gas fireplace. The kitchen has granite counter tops, large center island and walk in pantry. Lots of windows throughout the living areas making the especially the family room and kitchen bright and cheerful. The master bedroom has an attached master bath with double sinks, large soaking tub, stand alone shower with bench, separate toilet room and a walk in master closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath off the hallway. The fourth bedroom with an attached full bath is near the entry of the house creating a guest bedroom with a little privacy from the main living areas. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, laundry sink and lots cabinets for storage. The home offers roughly 2400 sqft of living space and a two car attached garage with direct access to the home. The backyard has mature landscaping, a vine covered gazebo and plenty of patio space to enjoy the outdoors or BBQ. The home is located in the Auburn Hills community of Hidden Ranch, close to parks, restaurants, train station, public transportation and shopping.



