Simi Valley, CA
1534 Hidden Ranch Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:13 PM

1534 Hidden Ranch Drive

1534 Hidden Ranch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Hidden Ranch Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This single story home for LEASE in Hidden Oaks offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths is move-in ready! The house features a formal living and dining room area, open kitchen and family room with high hearth gas fireplace. The kitchen has granite counter tops, large center island and walk in pantry. Lots of windows throughout the living areas making the especially the family room and kitchen bright and cheerful. The master bedroom has an attached master bath with double sinks, large soaking tub, stand alone shower with bench, separate toilet room and a walk in master closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath off the hallway. The fourth bedroom with an attached full bath is near the entry of the house creating a guest bedroom with a little privacy from the main living areas. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, laundry sink and lots cabinets for storage. The home offers roughly 2400 sqft of living space and a two car attached garage with direct access to the home. The backyard has mature landscaping, a vine covered gazebo and plenty of patio space to enjoy the outdoors or BBQ. The home is located in the Auburn Hills community of Hidden Ranch, close to parks, restaurants, train station, public transportation and shopping.

On entry there is a bedroom with an attached full bathroom allowing your family or guest to have some privacy away from the main bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive have any available units?
1534 Hidden Ranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive have?
Some of 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Hidden Ranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive offers parking.
Does 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive have a pool?
No, 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Hidden Ranch Drive has units with dishwashers.

