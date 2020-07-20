1430 Elm Court

Amenities

4 bed, 2 bath home on cul-de-sac - This 4 bed 2 bath New Crest Oaks home was built in 2000. Home boasts aprox 2300 sq. ft. of well kept living space. Downstairs features hardwood flooring with open living space. Large Family room with fireplace and built in entertainment nook opens to the kitchen which features a center island. Bedroom closets include built-in organizers. Nice size backyard and 2-car attached garage, no gardener. Cul-de-sac location within walking distance to parks and great Mountain Views. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Max. non-negotiable deposit of $6200 required.



(RLNE4864654)