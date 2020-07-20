All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1430 Elm Court

1430 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Elm Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed, 2 bath home on cul-de-sac - This 4 bed 2 bath New Crest Oaks home was built in 2000. Home boasts aprox 2300 sq. ft. of well kept living space. Downstairs features hardwood flooring with open living space. Large Family room with fireplace and built in entertainment nook opens to the kitchen which features a center island. Bedroom closets include built-in organizers. Nice size backyard and 2-car attached garage, no gardener. Cul-de-sac location within walking distance to parks and great Mountain Views. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Max. non-negotiable deposit of $6200 required.

(RLNE4864654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Elm Court have any available units?
1430 Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 Elm Court have?
Some of 1430 Elm Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Elm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Elm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Elm Court is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Elm Court offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Elm Court offers parking.
Does 1430 Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Elm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Elm Court have a pool?
No, 1430 Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 1430 Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
