1372 Arcane St

Amenities
Description
Beautiful Single Story Home Across From Royal High School This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,436 sq ft Simi Valley home has a beautifully upgraded kitchen complete with quartz counter tops, center island, plenty of storage, and refrigerator included. Featuring tile and hardwood floors throughout, a lovely fireplace, conveniently attached 2-car garage, and ideal location close to shopping, schools and entertainment- this home will go fast! Call to book your viewing today before its gone!