Simi Valley, CA
1372 Arcane St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1372 Arcane St

1372 Arcane Street · No Longer Available
Location

1372 Arcane Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

Beautiful Single Story Home Across From Royal High School This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,436 sq ft Simi Valley home has a beautifully upgraded kitchen complete with quartz counter tops, center island, plenty of storage, and refrigerator included. Featuring tile and hardwood floors throughout, a lovely fireplace, conveniently attached 2-car garage, and ideal location close to shopping, schools and entertainment- this home will go fast! Call to book your viewing today before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 Arcane St have any available units?
1372 Arcane St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1372 Arcane St have?
Some of 1372 Arcane St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 Arcane St currently offering any rent specials?
1372 Arcane St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 Arcane St pet-friendly?
No, 1372 Arcane St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1372 Arcane St offer parking?
Yes, 1372 Arcane St offers parking.
Does 1372 Arcane St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1372 Arcane St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 Arcane St have a pool?
No, 1372 Arcane St does not have a pool.
Does 1372 Arcane St have accessible units?
No, 1372 Arcane St does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 Arcane St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1372 Arcane St does not have units with dishwashers.

