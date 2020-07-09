1212 Hobbit Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Kitchen remodel with granite and beautiful black-splash, Maple cabinets, newer gas range and dishwasher plus microwave. Decorator lamps add to the beauty of this wonderful kitchen with Breakfast bar. 3 dimensional laminate flooring downstairs, 2 sided gas fireplace with logs. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a large master suite and 2 closets, upgraded carpets and more. Rear yard has a nice spa, patio cover and artificial lawn all ready for entertaining. Tankless water heater, roll up insulated garage door. Low maintenance home is ready for you on a cul-de-sac!