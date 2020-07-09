All apartments in Simi Valley
1212 Hobbit Court

1212 Hobbit Court · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Hobbit Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Kitchen remodel with granite and beautiful black-splash, Maple cabinets, newer gas range and dishwasher plus microwave. Decorator lamps add to the beauty of this wonderful kitchen with Breakfast bar. 3 dimensional laminate flooring downstairs, 2 sided gas fireplace with logs. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a large master suite and 2 closets, upgraded carpets and more. Rear yard has a nice spa, patio cover and artificial lawn all ready for entertaining. Tankless water heater, roll up insulated garage door. Low maintenance home is ready for you on a cul-de-sac!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1212 Hobbit Court have any available units?
1212 Hobbit Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Hobbit Court have?
Some of 1212 Hobbit Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Hobbit Court currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Hobbit Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Hobbit Court pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Hobbit Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1212 Hobbit Court offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Hobbit Court offers parking.
Does 1212 Hobbit Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Hobbit Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Hobbit Court have a pool?
No, 1212 Hobbit Court does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Hobbit Court have accessible units?
No, 1212 Hobbit Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Hobbit Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Hobbit Court has units with dishwashers.

