This luxury 2 bedroom is centrally located, with San Jose International Airport, Kaiser Medical Center, Santa Clara University, easy access to freeways, and Santa Clara Central Park just 2 blocks away. On site youll find communal amenities, including gym, pool, spa, and relaxing gardens and fountains. If youre looking for something more social, Santa Row in San Jose is a short drive away and offers shopping, dining, and free events.