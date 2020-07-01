All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 105 Red Brick #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
105 Red Brick #3
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

105 Red Brick #3

105 Red Brick Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

105 Red Brick Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath home in new community! - Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom home with great room and gourmet kitchen with center island. The spa-inspired master suite includes a walk-in closet, luxurious shower and dual sinks. Six neighborhood parks located inside the community and community pool. Conveniently located close to retail, dining, public transportation and recreational areas. Smart home technology features include solar panels, wi-fi enable thermostat & garage door opener, tankless water heater and programmable smart front door lights. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.

(RLNE5431708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Red Brick #3 have any available units?
105 Red Brick #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Red Brick #3 have?
Some of 105 Red Brick #3's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Red Brick #3 currently offering any rent specials?
105 Red Brick #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Red Brick #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Red Brick #3 is pet friendly.
Does 105 Red Brick #3 offer parking?
Yes, 105 Red Brick #3 offers parking.
Does 105 Red Brick #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Red Brick #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Red Brick #3 have a pool?
Yes, 105 Red Brick #3 has a pool.
Does 105 Red Brick #3 have accessible units?
No, 105 Red Brick #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Red Brick #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Red Brick #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts