All apartments in Signal Hill
Find more places like 3201 Orange Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
3201 Orange Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3201 Orange Avenue

3201 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Signal Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

3201 Orange Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stunning home presides over the corner of 32nd and Orange is Signal Hill. California Heights era home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Orange Avenue have any available units?
3201 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
Is 3201 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue offer parking?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Signal Hill 2 BedroomsSignal Hill 3 Bedrooms
Signal Hill Accessible ApartmentsSignal Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Signal Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CALaguna Woods, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles