All apartments in Signal Hill
Find more places like 3201 Orange Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
3201 Orange Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 73
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3201 Orange Avenue
3201 Orange Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Signal Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Location
3201 Orange Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
North End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stunning home presides over the corner of 32nd and Orange is Signal Hill. California Heights era home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have any available units?
3201 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Signal Hill, CA
.
Is 3201 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Signal Hill
.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue offer parking?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Orange Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
