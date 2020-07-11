/
apartments with washer dryer
99 Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
Southeast Signal Hill
1847 Junipero Ave
1847 Junipero Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEWLY REMODELED MODERN - 2 BEDROOM Signal Hill - Property Id: 121625 Completely renovated Duplex.
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
2101 E 21st Street
2101 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1171 sqft
This beautifully updated end unit condo is in a highly sought-after complex in Signal Hill. Enter to a spacious open plan living room with a cozy fireplace and direct access to the lush patio area, perfect for morning coffee or quiet leisure time.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
2001 E 21st St Unit 223
2001 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1171 sqft
Stunning Updated 2BD/2BA Condo in Signal Hill AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - Step inside this enormous third story 2BD/2BA condo and you will find all the modern amenities available for luxury living in Signal Hill.
Verified
1 of 14
6 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,293
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
12 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
1 of 37
Contact for Availability
Traffic Circle
4144 E. Mendez St.
4144 Mendez Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/30/20 Villa Pacifica - Property Id: 218464 Condominium: 2 gated parking spaces, a separate on-site storage unit.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
Eastside
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
Traffic Circle
Landing at Long Beach
1613 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
844 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent newly remodeled apartment homes located in the cultural and diverse costal city of Long Beach, California.
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1432 Cherry Avenue
1432 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
870 sqft
Welcome to your future home. This newly top to bottom remodeled 4 plex is on the downstairs unit with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan has new floors, new windows and new paint.
1 of 42
Contact for Availability
Central Long Beach
739 Saint Louis Avenue
739 Saint Louis Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 LARGE BEDROOMS+2 FULL Baths=2 MASTER SUITES// LARGEST PRIVATE BALCONY FACING QUIET STREET// GATED BUILDING WITH INSIDE 2 PARKING SPACES//WASHER & DRYER IN THE KITCHEN// NEW WOOD/VINYL FLOORS// NEW DECORATOR SELECT PAINT//GRANITE COUNTERS//LARGE 18
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1315 Park Avenue - D
1315 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
750 sqft
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Beautiful 2 Bedroom with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1720 Newport Ave. #4
1720 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
800 sqft
2 BR Condo close to the Traffic Circle! - Close to the Popular Traffic Circle! This Condo features 2 BR/2 BA, Freshly remodeled new paint, Updated kitchen and Laminate floors throughout, Large windows in living room with plenty of natural light.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1200 Gaviota Avenue
1200 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1045 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bed and 2 bath condo in a welcoming community. MOVE IN READY. GREAT location - 1.5 miles from the beach, 2.5 miles from the traffic circle and 3 miles from Cal State Long Beach.
Verified
1 of 31
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified
1 of 17
$
29 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified
1 of 19
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,989
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified
1 of 24
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
Belmont Heights
Newport Plaza
379 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Newport Plaza Apartments. One bedroom one bath about 750 sq ft with balcony. Stove included plenty of cabinet space. One assigned parking spot, street parking and close to beach. Pool and BBQ's and washers and dryers on property.
Verified
1 of 11
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified
1 of 30
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Verified
1 of 46
46 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified
1 of 39
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 52
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Long Beach
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
