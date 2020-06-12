/
3 bedroom apartments
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2341 Promontory Drive
2341 Promontory Drive, Signal Hill, CA
Built in 2001, this 2880 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath exemplary house is nestled in the Signal Hill gated community of "Promontory Estates".
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2200 Sea Ridge Drive
2200 Sea Ridge Drive, Signal Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2976 sqft
View for Rent! Enjoy the sea of lights that stretch from Palos Verdes Peninsula, over downtown Long Beach, down to Newport Coast after a torrid day. This pleasure awaits the tenants of a newly listed home for lease.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Hill
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1371 Loma Ave
1371 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Loma Apartments - Property Id: 294241 small apartment building located near markets, schools, college, university, and the beach. Please text me to schedule a tour at your earliest convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1742 Rose Ave
1742 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH in Long Beach! - Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH (Poly High Area of Long Beach).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stearns Park
1 Unit Available
3408 Duchess Ln
3408 Duchess Lane, Long Beach, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Lee School
1 Unit Available
1335 Stanley Ave - 3
1335 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1100 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Huge 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom lower apartment with great layout. Rent - $2,195 Deposit - $500 10 Month Lease Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1086 Coronado Avenue
1086 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1121 sqft
Please call or text listing agent Reta Heng at (562)310-1333 for showing or access code.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North End
1 Unit Available
1620 E. 33rd Street
1620 East 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1008 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Single Family 3 Bedroom / 3Bathroom - Beautiful house located at 1620 E. 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA . Two story Single Family residence greets you with an open and spacious living room area. Large rooms.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1747 Grand Ave. #2
1747 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1540 sqft
Spanish-Style 3BR/3BA Home! - Welcome to Cienega! Set amidst Spanish-style gardens and behind a gated motor court entrance this furnished or partially furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home boasts a very spacious and open floor plan for
Results within 5 miles of Signal Hill
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Downtown Long Beach
53 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
Wake up every morning to spectacular ocean views, from almost every room. 1628-1724 E Ocean Blvd is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90802. Nearby restaurants include Queens Surf, Plunge, and The Mess Deli.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1346 Linden Avenue
1346 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1103 sqft
Live in Historical Linden Roosevelt District in a very spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, upstairs apartment with new paint, new carpet, blinds throughout, with 2 air conditioners.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4806 GAVIOTA AVE
4806 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Mutual
1 Unit Available
2718 Arbor Rd.
2718 Arbor Road, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Lakewood House! - Features: - House - Large yard - Garage - Driveway - New plank flooring - Newly painted - Three bedrooms - Ceiling fans - Washer and dryer hook-up's Call Rosa for a viewing! (562) 899-0657 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840566)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Artesia Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
2820 70th Street
2820 E 70th St, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1284 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Unit with central heating and A/C, laundry and on-site parking. Secure duplex property near restaurants, and shopping centers in Long Beach and Paramount.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SEADIP
1 Unit Available
6093 LOYNES DR
6093 Loynes Drive, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1600 sqft
6093 LOYNES DR Available 07/11/20 Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home - Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
4254 MASSACHUSETTS STREET
4254 Massachusetts Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1750 sqft
MODERN COMFORT NESTED IN THE HEART OF BELMONT HEIGHTS - ***** ONE TIME RENTAL **** MOVE IN TO YOUR NEW HOME! ENJOY COMFORTABLE LIVING IN THIS UPPER COMPLETELY REMODELED SPACIOUS OPENED FLOOR PLAN CHARMER.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
1874 Stevely Ave
1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Franklin School
1 Unit Available
547 Cherry Ave Apt 1
547 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment (fully furnished is optional) with garage included has a private gated patio entrance. You can walk (5 min) to Art Theatre/Retro Row, shops, cafes, bars and Bixby Park.
