Last updated June 14 2020

133 Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Signal Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
Southeast Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
1847 Junipero Ave
1847 Junipero Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEWLY REMODELED MODERN - 2 BEDROOM Signal Hill - Property Id: 121625 Completely renovated Duplex.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Hill
Last updated June 14
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious this 3 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect cross between affordability and space, parking included, washer dryer hook ups, laminate flooring through out. Schedule your showing today.
Last updated June 14
Southeast Wrigley
1 Unit Available
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.

Last updated June 14
Eastside
1 Unit Available
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 14
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991
1989 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
1250 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fourplex in the very walkable and bikeable Central Long Beach neighborhood in L.A.

Last updated June 13
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1390 Bennett Ave.
1390 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
1390 Bennett Ave. Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Area Near Recreation Park! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home located on a corner lot in desirable Long Beach location near Recreation Park & Golf Course.

Last updated June 13
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated June 14
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1215 Temple Avenue - C
1215 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,495
400 sqft
Property Address: 1215 Temple Avenue #C, Long Beach, CA 90804 For Questions or Showing Times Please text Michelle at (562) 326-9973 or email: Michelle @ entouragepm.

Last updated June 14
Wilson High
1 Unit Available
941 Belmont - 927
941 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,395
475 sqft
Property Address: 927 Belmont Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814 For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred) Spacious Studio, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on second floor.

Last updated June 14
Lee School
1 Unit Available
1335 Stanley Ave - 3
1335 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1100 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Huge 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom lower apartment with great layout. Rent - $2,195 Deposit - $500 10 Month Lease Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit.

Last updated June 14
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.

Last updated June 14
Wilson High
1 Unit Available
817 Mira Mar
817 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
915 sqft
Renovated 1st floor unit. Light and Bright. Brand new Wood like floors, new blinds, comes with stove. Washer/dryer hookups INSIDE the unit. Located on a quiet cul de sac no through traffic, quiet area.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Hill
Last updated June 14
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Last updated June 14
Downtown Long Beach
14 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Bridgeport
17 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,645
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,793
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,797
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Last updated June 14
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Downtown Long Beach
20 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,360
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Last updated June 14
Saint Mary
6 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Last updated June 14
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Last updated June 14
SEADIP
26 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Signal Hill, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Signal Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

