Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

148 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA

Finding an apartment in Signal Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
1847 Junipero Ave
1847 Junipero Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEWLY REMODELED MODERN - 2 BEDROOM Signal Hill - Property Id: 121625 Completely renovated Duplex.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2341 Promontory Drive
2341 Promontory Drive, Signal Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2880 sqft
Built in 2001, this 2880 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath exemplary house is nestled in the Signal Hill gated community of "Promontory Estates".
Results within 1 mile of Signal Hill
Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Traffic Circle
10 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Traffic Circle
3 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,778
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stearns Park
1 Unit Available
3408 Duchess Ln
3408 Duchess Lane, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991
1989 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
1250 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fourplex in the very walkable and bikeable Central Long Beach neighborhood in L.A.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Traffic Circle
1 Unit Available
Landing at Long Beach
1613 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
475 sqft
Upgraded units in Long Beach - Property Id: 264011 Beautifully renovated units in Long Beach!!! These units boast quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, upgraded light fixtures, washer/dryer in unit, all

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1390 Bennett Ave.
1390 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
1390 Bennett Ave. Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Area Near Recreation Park! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home located on a corner lot in desirable Long Beach location near Recreation Park & Golf Course.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1742 Rose Ave
1742 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH in Long Beach! - Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH (Poly High Area of Long Beach).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
838 Chery Av.
838 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 David Andrew - Property Id: 290283 Very Clean, close to beach , Very quiet, long tenants, walk to market, shopping, bank, Beach , close to California Long Beach University, hight Schools, elementary Schools , churches.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1215 Temple Avenue - C
1215 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,495
400 sqft
Property Address: 1215 Temple Avenue #C, Long Beach, CA 90804 For Questions or Showing Times Please text Michelle at (562) 326-9973 or email: Michelle @ entouragepm.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Wilson High
1 Unit Available
941 Belmont - 927
941 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,395
475 sqft
Property Address: 927 Belmont Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814 For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred) Spacious Studio, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on second floor.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Lee School
1 Unit Available
1335 Stanley Ave - 3
1335 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1100 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Huge 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom lower apartment with great layout. Rent - $2,195 Deposit - $500 10 Month Lease Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
2332 East 17th Street Unit 102
2332 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Beautiful condo in Long Beach - Property Id: 123726 Spacious, opened floor plan, 2bd, 2ba condo close to entertaining, dining, and the beach. New cabinets, dishwasher, electric rang and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Hill
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,804
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Long Beach
73 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Long Beach
10 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,003
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Saint Mary
6 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Long Beach
9 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,915
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,273
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,215
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Signal Hill, CA

Finding an apartment in Signal Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

