Last updated July 13 2020

130 Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Signal Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

Hilltop

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
2959 Hathaway Court
2959 Hathaway Court, Signal Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2269 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom PLUS loft (4th Bed) home in the exclusive community of "Hathaway Ridge" on the North side of Signal Hill.

Hilltop

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
2408 Maxson Court
2408 Maxson Court, Signal Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1868 sqft
2408 Maxson Ct. in Signal Hill is a single family home that contains 1,868 sq ft and was built in 2000. It features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is located in the gated community of Bixby Ridge.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Hill
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,288
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious this 3 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect cross between affordability and space, parking included, washer dryer hook ups, laminate flooring through out. Schedule your showing today.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Southeast Wrigley
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1742 Rose Ave
1742 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH in Long Beach! - Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH (Poly High Area of Long Beach).

1 of 31

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Wilson High
817 Mira Mar
817 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
915 sqft
Renovated 1st floor unit. Light and Bright. Brand new Wood like floors, new blinds, comes with stove. Washer/dryer hookups INSIDE the unit. Located on a quiet cul de sac no through traffic, quiet area. 1 pad space included.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Traffic Circle
1702 Park Ave
1702 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Between Atherton and PCH, both side has bus to CSULB. apartment has only 4 units with country side looking yard and trees. Parking inside lot

1 of 9

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
California Heights
3415 Linden Ave
3415 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom Luxury apartment - Property Id: 150926 Beautiful 1 bedroom APT. Please leave your CELL# in your response!!! This unit is not Section 8 qualified. The unit is 704 sqft.

Eastside

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eastside
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1351 Euclid
1351 Euclid Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Total treetop privacy - single level sfr freestanding over garages behind other house at 1353 Euclid.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1432 Cherry Avenue
1432 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
870 sqft
Welcome to your future home. This newly top to bottom remodeled 4 plex is on the downstairs unit with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan has new floors, new windows and new paint.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1768 NEWPORT Avenue
1768 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Wonderful townhome close to Cal State and the traffic Circle. 3 beds and 2 full baths upstairs and a powder room downstairs. Double attached garage with laundry hook ups.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1315 Park Avenue - D
1315 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
750 sqft
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Beautiful 2 Bedroom with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1740 Redondo Ave
1740 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas Redondo - 1 bdrm- fully renovated + Parking - Property Id: 149499 **TEXT DEAN - 310-600-3355** for information. Faster response. A must see! Entire property FULLY renovated! A true Gem building of Long Beach, near the Circle.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
2024 Lemon Avenue - A
2024 Lemon Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
575 sqft
Recently renovated studio apartment for rent in Long Beach. This 6 unit gated complex is located near LBCC on Lemon St. near shopping centers, schools and parks.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.

North End

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
North End
1620 E. 33rd Street
1620 East 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1008 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Single Family 3 Bedroom / 3Bathroom - Beautiful house located at 1620 E. 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA . Two story Single Family residence greets you with an open and spacious living room area. Large rooms.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1747 Grand Ave. #2
1747 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1540 sqft
Spanish-Style 3BR/3BA Home! - Welcome to Cienega! Set amidst Spanish-style gardens and behind a gated motor court entrance this furnished or partially furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home boasts a very spacious and open floor plan for

1 of 19

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1720 Newport Ave. #4
1720 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
800 sqft
2 BR Condo close to the Traffic Circle! - Close to the Popular Traffic Circle! This Condo features 2 BR/2 BA, Freshly remodeled new paint, Updated kitchen and Laminate floors throughout, Large windows in living room with plenty of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 1
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
2332 East 17th Street Unit 102
2332 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Beautiful condo in Long Beach - Property Id: 123726 Spacious, opened floor plan, 2bd, 2ba condo close to entertaining, dining, and the beach. New cabinets, dishwasher, electric rang and microwave.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1200 Gaviota Avenue
1200 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1045 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bed and 2 bath condo in a welcoming community. MOVE IN READY. GREAT location - 1.5 miles from the beach, 2.5 miles from the traffic circle and 3 miles from Cal State Long Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Hill
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13
55 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Signal Hill, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Signal Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

