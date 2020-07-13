/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
142 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
2001 E 21st St Unit 223
2001 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1171 sqft
Stunning Updated 2BD/2BA Condo in Signal Hill AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - Step inside this enormous third story 2BD/2BA condo and you will find all the modern amenities available for luxury living in Signal Hill.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Hill
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
6 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,288
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
11 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1742 Rose Ave
1742 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH in Long Beach! - Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH (Poly High Area of Long Beach).
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Traffic Circle
Landing at Long Beach
1613 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
844 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent newly remodeled apartment homes located in the cultural and diverse costal city of Long Beach, California.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1315 Park Avenue - D
1315 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
750 sqft
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Beautiful 2 Bedroom with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1740 Redondo Ave
1740 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas Redondo - 1 bdrm- fully renovated + Parking - Property Id: 149499 **TEXT DEAN - 310-600-3355** for information. Faster response. A must see! Entire property FULLY renovated! A true Gem building of Long Beach, near the Circle.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Wilson High
941 Belmont - 927
941 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,395
475 sqft
Property Address: 927 Belmont Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814 For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred) Spacious Studio, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on second floor.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
2332 East 17th Street Unit 102
2332 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Beautiful condo in Long Beach - Property Id: 123726 Spacious, opened floor plan, 2bd, 2ba condo close to entertaining, dining, and the beach. New cabinets, dishwasher, electric rang and microwave.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
4020 E Fountain Street
4020 East Fountain Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
612 sqft
Charming 612 sq foot 1 bedroom/1 bath house located in the Historic Zaferia District close to the shops at the Traffic Circle, Long Beach Recreation Golf Course, Recreation Park, Wilson High School.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1200 Gaviota Avenue
1200 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1045 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bed and 2 bath condo in a welcoming community. MOVE IN READY. GREAT location - 1.5 miles from the beach, 2.5 miles from the traffic circle and 3 miles from Cal State Long Beach.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
California Heights
3767 Walnut Avenue 1
3767 Walnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Studio Guest house with a Loft - Property Id: 318735 Studio Guest Back house with a Loft Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318735 Property Id 318735 (RLNE5926460)
Results within 5 miles of Signal Hill
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
55 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
69 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,905
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Bridgeport
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,720
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
48 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,026
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Saint Mary
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,785
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,185
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Similar Pages
Signal Hill 2 BedroomsSignal Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSignal Hill 3 BedroomsSignal Hill Accessible Apartments
Signal Hill Apartments with BalconySignal Hill Apartments with GarageSignal Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSignal Hill Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA