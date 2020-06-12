/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:15 PM
160 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA
Southeast Signal Hill
1847 Junipero Ave
1847 Junipero Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEWLY REMODELED MODERN - 2 BEDROOM Signal Hill - Property Id: 121625 Completely renovated Duplex.
Southeast Signal Hill
1826 Orizaba Avenue
1826 Orizaba Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1630 sqft
First greeting by the lovely garden in the private patio. Boasting for dual master bedroom with walk-in closets. Downstair bonus room is ideal for office, den or guest bedroom. Inside laundry, two-car garage with direct access.
Hilltop
2400 Skyline Drive
2400 Skyline Drive, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1966 sqft
Gorgeous ocean view from Newport Coast to the Queen Mary and Catalina. Spacious first floor condo with a large formal entry, wrap around deck and inside laundry.
Civic Center
2296 Gaviota Avenue
2296 Gaviota Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1041 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom Condo with Master bedroom and Bath, Perfect for a Professional couple, This gated community with 2 parking spaces, Has laundry onsite, a Jacuzzi and Sauna.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Hill
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Traffic Circle
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,733
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Southeast Wrigley
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.
Bryant School
1390 Bennett Ave.
1390 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
1390 Bennett Ave. Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Area Near Recreation Park! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home located on a corner lot in desirable Long Beach location near Recreation Park & Golf Course.
Central Long Beach
838 Chery Av.
838 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 David Andrew - Property Id: 290283 Very Clean, close to beach , Very quiet, long tenants, walk to market, shopping, bank, Beach , close to California Long Beach University, hight Schools, elementary Schools , churches.
Los Cerritos
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Eastside
912 Gladys Ave.
912 Gladys Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
This property is in the Eastside neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include Rose Park, Orizaba Park, and Carroll Parks. This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. . https://www.mashcole.
Lee School
1720 Obispo Ave - 6
1720 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has tile flooring in living area and carpets in bedrooms. Lots of natural light! Unit is located on the 2nd floor. Rent - $1,695 Deposit - $500 10 Month Lease Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit.
Traffic Circle
1700 Park Avenue
1700 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
Between Atherton and PCH, both side has bus to CSULB. apartment has only 4 units with country side looking yard and trees. Parking inside lot
Wilson High
817 Mira Mar
817 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
915 sqft
Renovated 1st floor unit. Light and Bright. Brand new Wood like floors, new blinds, comes with stove. Washer/dryer hookups INSIDE the unit. Located on a quiet cul de sac no through traffic, quiet area.
Bryant School
1720 Newport Ave. #4
1720 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
800 sqft
2 BR Condo close to the Traffic Circle! - Close to the Popular Traffic Circle! This Condo features 2 BR/2 BA, Freshly remodeled new paint, Updated kitchen and Laminate floors throughout, Large windows in living room with plenty of natural light.
Bryant School
3720 E 15th
3720 East 15th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Back house for lease in prime Long Beach location.
Central Long Beach
2332 East 17th Street Unit 102
2332 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Beautiful condo in Long Beach - Property Id: 123726 Spacious, opened floor plan, 2bd, 2ba condo close to entertaining, dining, and the beach. New cabinets, dishwasher, electric rang and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Hill
Downtown Long Beach
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Bridgeport
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
Downtown Long Beach
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Downtown Long Beach
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
