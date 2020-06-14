Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

185 Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA with garage

Signal Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southeast Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
1826 Orizaba Avenue
1826 Orizaba Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1630 sqft
First greeting by the lovely garden in the private patio. Boasting for dual master bedroom with walk-in closets. Downstair bonus room is ideal for office, den or guest bedroom. Inside laundry, two-car garage with direct access.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2400 Skyline Drive
2400 Skyline Drive, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1966 sqft
Gorgeous ocean view from Newport Coast to the Queen Mary and Catalina. Spacious first floor condo with a large formal entry, wrap around deck and inside laundry.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2341 Promontory Drive
2341 Promontory Drive, Signal Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2880 sqft
Built in 2001, this 2880 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath exemplary house is nestled in the Signal Hill gated community of "Promontory Estates".
Results within 1 mile of Signal Hill
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Southeast Wrigley
1 Unit Available
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stearns Park
1 Unit Available
3408 Duchess Ln
3408 Duchess Lane, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991
1989 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
1250 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fourplex in the very walkable and bikeable Central Long Beach neighborhood in L.A.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1390 Bennett Ave.
1390 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
1390 Bennett Ave. Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Area Near Recreation Park! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home located on a corner lot in desirable Long Beach location near Recreation Park & Golf Course.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1742 Rose Ave
1742 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH in Long Beach! - Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH (Poly High Area of Long Beach).

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
520 East 17th Street
520 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
820 sqft
Charming NEWLY REMODELED LARGE two bedroom unit in a historic building near Polytechnic High School (Atlantic & PCH) and just 4 miles from CalState Long Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1086 Coronado Avenue
1086 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1121 sqft
Please call or text listing agent Reta Heng at (562)310-1333 for showing or access code.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wilson High
1 Unit Available
817 Mira Mar
817 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
915 sqft
Renovated 1st floor unit. Light and Bright. Brand new Wood like floors, new blinds, comes with stove. Washer/dryer hookups INSIDE the unit. Located on a quiet cul de sac no through traffic, quiet area.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North End
1 Unit Available
1620 E. 33rd Street
1620 East 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1008 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Single Family 3 Bedroom / 3Bathroom - Beautiful house located at 1620 E. 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA . Two story Single Family residence greets you with an open and spacious living room area. Large rooms.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1747 Grand Ave. #2
1747 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1540 sqft
Spanish-Style 3BR/3BA Home! - Welcome to Cienega! Set amidst Spanish-style gardens and behind a gated motor court entrance this furnished or partially furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home boasts a very spacious and open floor plan for

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1720 Newport Ave. #4
1720 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
800 sqft
2 BR Condo close to the Traffic Circle! - Close to the Popular Traffic Circle! This Condo features 2 BR/2 BA, Freshly remodeled new paint, Updated kitchen and Laminate floors throughout, Large windows in living room with plenty of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
2332 East 17th Street Unit 102
2332 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Beautiful condo in Long Beach - Property Id: 123726 Spacious, opened floor plan, 2bd, 2ba condo close to entertaining, dining, and the beach. New cabinets, dishwasher, electric rang and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Hill
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,003
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,804
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bridgeport
17 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,660
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Signal Hill, CA

Signal Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

