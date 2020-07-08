9938 N Magnolia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Great 2B/1BA Condo w/ Central A/C, 2 Parking Spaces & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Great 2B/1BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring nearly 900 SF of living space over two levels. This property boasts:

-Fantastic location across the street from Santana High School & down the road from grocery stores/restaurants!

-2 reserved parking spaces right next to the unit, 1 covered in the carport and 1 uncovered

-NEW flooring throughout! Carpets in living room & bedrooms, vinyl in kitchen & bathroom

-Central A/C & heat

-Large private patio great for relaxing

-Open kitchen w/ refrigerator and stove/oven

-Two bright bedrooms upstairs w/ large closets

-Full bathroom

-Coin-op washer/dryer in carport, plus two additional storage areas!

-CareFree East community features swimming pool & parks!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1575

- WASHER/DRYER: Coin-op washer/dryer in building

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZoI0r-0MYE

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Santee

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (1 covered and 1 uncovered)

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1972



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5726155)