All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 9938 N Magnolia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9938 N Magnolia Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

9938 N Magnolia Ave

9938 North Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9938 North Magnolia Avenue, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Great 2B/1BA Condo w/ Central A/C, 2 Parking Spaces & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Great 2B/1BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring nearly 900 SF of living space over two levels. This property boasts:
-Fantastic location across the street from Santana High School & down the road from grocery stores/restaurants!
-2 reserved parking spaces right next to the unit, 1 covered in the carport and 1 uncovered
-NEW flooring throughout! Carpets in living room & bedrooms, vinyl in kitchen & bathroom
-Central A/C & heat
-Large private patio great for relaxing
-Open kitchen w/ refrigerator and stove/oven
-Two bright bedrooms upstairs w/ large closets
-Full bathroom
-Coin-op washer/dryer in carport, plus two additional storage areas!
-CareFree East community features swimming pool & parks!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1575
- WASHER/DRYER: Coin-op washer/dryer in building
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZoI0r-0MYE
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Santee
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (1 covered and 1 uncovered)
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1972

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5726155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 N Magnolia Ave have any available units?
9938 N Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9938 N Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 9938 N Magnolia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 N Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9938 N Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 N Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9938 N Magnolia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9938 N Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9938 N Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 9938 N Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9938 N Magnolia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 N Magnolia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9938 N Magnolia Ave has a pool.
Does 9938 N Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 9938 N Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 N Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9938 N Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9938 N Magnolia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9938 N Magnolia Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College