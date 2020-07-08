Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

9914 N. Magnolia Avenue Available 01/10/20 Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Town-home - New Paint and Carpet in this two bedroom town-home in Santee's Carefree East. This popular community is centrally located and just minutes from shopping, dining, schools, parks and more!



The kitchen has granite counter-tops, white cabinetry, and is fully equipped with appliances. The breakfast bar is perfect for your casual dining.



The patio area is perfectly suited for a bistro table and chairs.

There are two parking spaces - one in a shared garage with storage, and the other in an uncovered space.



The property is shown by appointment.



****Good credit is a must.

****Property owner pays water, sewer, trash

****Your small dog is welcome with an additional security deposit. Restrictions apply. Pet mustbe 1 Year old minimum and fixed



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3451232)