Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

9914 N. Magnolia Avenue

9914 North Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9914 North Magnolia Avenue, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
9914 N. Magnolia Avenue Available 01/10/20 Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Town-home - New Paint and Carpet in this two bedroom town-home in Santee's Carefree East. This popular community is centrally located and just minutes from shopping, dining, schools, parks and more!

The kitchen has granite counter-tops, white cabinetry, and is fully equipped with appliances. The breakfast bar is perfect for your casual dining.

The patio area is perfectly suited for a bistro table and chairs.
.
There are two parking spaces - one in a shared garage with storage, and the other in an uncovered space.

The property is shown by appointment.

****Good credit is a must.
****Property owner pays water, sewer, trash
****Your small dog is welcome with an additional security deposit. Restrictions apply. Pet mustbe 1 Year old minimum and fixed

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3451232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
9914 N. Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9914 N. Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue has a pool.
Does 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9914 N. Magnolia Avenue has units with air conditioning.

