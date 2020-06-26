9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Santee! Garage included, Pool onsite!, Beautifully designed! - Very desirable complex in Santee! Riderwood Gardens 2 bed, 1.5 bathroom with full size Samsung Washer and Dryer Fresh paint throughout. Waterproof Vinyl floors all throughout. Samsung Gas Stove, Samsung Microwave, Dishwasher, LG Referigerator included. Gas fireplace in the living room for relaxing nights at home. Large enclosed patio upon entry gives a very private feeling to this home. Detached single car garage with a remote as well as 1 assigned space. Handsome corner unit. Comes with a Nest smart Thermostat and central AC, and energy efficient windows. Ceiling fans in every room!

Walk in closet. Garage comes with solar power. Designated Car wash area, dog area small pets only.

Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615



(RLNE4960950)