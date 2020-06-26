All apartments in Santee
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7

9824 Shirley Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9824 Shirley Gardens Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Santee! Garage included, Pool onsite!, Beautifully designed! - Very desirable complex in Santee! Riderwood Gardens 2 bed, 1.5 bathroom with full size Samsung Washer and Dryer Fresh paint throughout. Waterproof Vinyl floors all throughout. Samsung Gas Stove, Samsung Microwave, Dishwasher, LG Referigerator included. Gas fireplace in the living room for relaxing nights at home. Large enclosed patio upon entry gives a very private feeling to this home. Detached single car garage with a remote as well as 1 assigned space. Handsome corner unit. Comes with a Nest smart Thermostat and central AC, and energy efficient windows. Ceiling fans in every room!
Walk in closet. Garage comes with solar power. Designated Car wash area, dog area small pets only.
Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615

(RLNE4960950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 have any available units?
9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 have?
Some of 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 currently offering any rent specials?
9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 is pet friendly.
Does 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 offer parking?
Yes, 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 offers parking.
Does 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 have a pool?
Yes, 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 has a pool.
Does 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 have accessible units?
No, 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9824 Shirley Gardens Drive #7 has units with air conditioning.
