9641 Ramsgate way

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

4 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home in Santee - Single story home located in Santee. Property within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.



This home has hardwood and tile flooring, there are lots of kitchen cabinets and counter top space. The kitchen appliances are a gas stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Small dining area.



Property has vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. The family room comes with a wood burning fireplace. Home has washer and dryer hook-ups. Enjoy the fenced backyard with detached gazebo with views of the Valley. Low maintenance yards. Parking available in the 2 car garage, driveway and room for RV parking available.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



