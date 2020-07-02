All apartments in Santee
9504 Paseo De Los Castillos
9504 Paseo De Los Castillos

9504 Paseo Los Castillos · No Longer Available
Location

9504 Paseo Los Castillos, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this newer single level beauty in the sought after community of Santee. Minutes from shopping, the freeway & the beautiful Santee Lakes what more could you want? New vinyl flooring, open concept, full size laundry room & vaulted ceilings are ready for you & your family. New and quiet neighborhood with easy access to everything you will need a&more. 3 good size bedrooms and a private backyard are yours to enjoy while basking in the warm San Diego sun! Sorry, NO Pets or Section 8 allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos have any available units?
9504 Paseo De Los Castillos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos have?
Some of 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos currently offering any rent specials?
9504 Paseo De Los Castillos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos pet-friendly?
No, 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos offer parking?
Yes, 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos offers parking.
Does 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos have a pool?
No, 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos does not have a pool.
Does 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos have accessible units?
No, 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos does not have accessible units.
Does 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos has units with dishwashers.
Does 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos have units with air conditioning?
No, 9504 Paseo De Los Castillos does not have units with air conditioning.

