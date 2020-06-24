9460 Hornbuckle Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exceptional Santee Home - Big Lot - Open Space - Single-family detached home located in a quiet neighborhood in Santee. Sits on an exceptionally large lot (7,900 sq. ft.) on a cul-de-sac with a 2-car, direct-entry garage. Includes a dishwasher and refrigerator. Wall A/C (not warrantied) Ceiling fans. Storage shed. Sits on the edge of a large open space with no neighbor behind. Big covered patio. Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see!



*** One Year Lease.

*** One 50 pound or under Dog with increased security deposit.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



(RLNE4572231)