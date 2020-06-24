All apartments in Santee
9460 Hornbuckle Dr.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

9460 Hornbuckle Dr.

9460 Hornbuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9460 Hornbuckle Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exceptional Santee Home - Big Lot - Open Space - Single-family detached home located in a quiet neighborhood in Santee. Sits on an exceptionally large lot (7,900 sq. ft.) on a cul-de-sac with a 2-car, direct-entry garage. Includes a dishwasher and refrigerator. Wall A/C (not warrantied) Ceiling fans. Storage shed. Sits on the edge of a large open space with no neighbor behind. Big covered patio. Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see!

*** One Year Lease.
*** One 50 pound or under Dog with increased security deposit.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

(RLNE4572231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. have any available units?
9460 Hornbuckle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. have?
Some of 9460 Hornbuckle Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9460 Hornbuckle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. offers parking.
Does 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. have a pool?
No, 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9460 Hornbuckle Dr. has units with air conditioning.
