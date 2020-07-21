Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B Available 08/09/19 Must see, modern 4 bedroom townhome with 2-car garage!!! - This perfect, 2-story townhome in the Carlton Oaks community features several amenities including a pool and modern upgrades inside.

As you enter into the sizeable living room you will love the white faux shutters and newer carpeted flooring. Through the living room and past the half bath, enjoy the cozy dining area that is open to both the kitchen, living room and back patio.



This fabulous kitchen has stainless steel appliances. You will love showing off this kitchen as it has granite countertops and beautiful white cabinetry. Off of the kitchen is a full laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Out the sliding glass door is a lovely partially shaded back patio that leads into the full two-car garage.



Upstairs are the four spacious bedrooms. To the left are two equal size rooms with large closets. In the hallway is a full bathroom. To the right is a smaller bedroom with still a large closet.

The master bedroom is spacious and boasts a newly remodeled bathroom, with an updated tiled shower enclosure.



This property is conveniently close to Santee Lakes Park and RV. Enjoy this beautiful recreational park throughout the year.



Bring your fur babies - Upon approval and an additional deposit, this home is pet-friendly!



*Refrigerator not included - most provide your own

*Renters Insurance Required!



(RLNE1856423)