Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B

9445 Carlton Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9445 Carlton Oaks Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B Available 08/09/19 Must see, modern 4 bedroom townhome with 2-car garage!!! - This perfect, 2-story townhome in the Carlton Oaks community features several amenities including a pool and modern upgrades inside.
As you enter into the sizeable living room you will love the white faux shutters and newer carpeted flooring. Through the living room and past the half bath, enjoy the cozy dining area that is open to both the kitchen, living room and back patio.

This fabulous kitchen has stainless steel appliances. You will love showing off this kitchen as it has granite countertops and beautiful white cabinetry. Off of the kitchen is a full laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Out the sliding glass door is a lovely partially shaded back patio that leads into the full two-car garage.

Upstairs are the four spacious bedrooms. To the left are two equal size rooms with large closets. In the hallway is a full bathroom. To the right is a smaller bedroom with still a large closet.
The master bedroom is spacious and boasts a newly remodeled bathroom, with an updated tiled shower enclosure.

This property is conveniently close to Santee Lakes Park and RV. Enjoy this beautiful recreational park throughout the year.

Bring your fur babies - Upon approval and an additional deposit, this home is pet-friendly!

*Refrigerator not included - most provide your own
*Renters Insurance Required!

(RLNE1856423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B have any available units?
9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B have?
Some of 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B currently offering any rent specials?
9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B is pet friendly.
Does 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B offer parking?
Yes, 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B offers parking.
Does 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B have a pool?
Yes, 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B has a pool.
Does 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B have accessible units?
No, 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B does not have accessible units.
Does 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9445 Carlton Oaks Drive #B has units with air conditioning.
