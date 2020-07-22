All apartments in Santee
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

9437 Pebble Beach Dr

9437 Pebble Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9437 Pebble Beach Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home is a must see! A top-to-bottom remodel has recently been completed and this house is ready for you to be the first to call it home! Featuring all new custom paint inside and out, all new flooring throughout and so much more!

Views abound as soon as you approach the front door. The bright and open kitchen boasts new quartz counters, brand new appliances including a french door refrigerator with water and ice, a 4 burner gas stove, range hood and dishwasher, custom painted cabinets and a large dining area with direct access to the attached two car garage.

The large family room, which looks out onto the lake, is located right off the kitchen and includes vaulted ceilings, a fireplace with custom built-in shelves and new glass doors that lead out to the backyard. The backyard features a wood deck overlooking the lake and a separate patio with trellis.

There is also another living room (or formal dining room, den or office) that features built-in cabinets. Both bathrooms have new vanities and fixtures, and the master even has a brand new shower. The three bedrooms and family room all have new carpet and there is new hard surfaced flooring throughout the rest of the home.

This home also has central heat and air conditioning as well as new windows, french doors and sliding glass doors!

For more information and to schedule a time to view the interior, please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com

9437 Pebble Beach Drive, Santee, CA 92071

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9437 Pebble Beach Dr have any available units?
9437 Pebble Beach Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9437 Pebble Beach Dr have?
Some of 9437 Pebble Beach Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9437 Pebble Beach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9437 Pebble Beach Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9437 Pebble Beach Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9437 Pebble Beach Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9437 Pebble Beach Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9437 Pebble Beach Dr offers parking.
Does 9437 Pebble Beach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9437 Pebble Beach Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9437 Pebble Beach Dr have a pool?
No, 9437 Pebble Beach Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9437 Pebble Beach Dr have accessible units?
No, 9437 Pebble Beach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9437 Pebble Beach Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9437 Pebble Beach Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9437 Pebble Beach Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9437 Pebble Beach Dr has units with air conditioning.
