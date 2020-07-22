9437 Pebble Beach Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home is a must see! A top-to-bottom remodel has recently been completed and this house is ready for you to be the first to call it home! Featuring all new custom paint inside and out, all new flooring throughout and so much more!



Views abound as soon as you approach the front door. The bright and open kitchen boasts new quartz counters, brand new appliances including a french door refrigerator with water and ice, a 4 burner gas stove, range hood and dishwasher, custom painted cabinets and a large dining area with direct access to the attached two car garage.



The large family room, which looks out onto the lake, is located right off the kitchen and includes vaulted ceilings, a fireplace with custom built-in shelves and new glass doors that lead out to the backyard. The backyard features a wood deck overlooking the lake and a separate patio with trellis.



There is also another living room (or formal dining room, den or office) that features built-in cabinets. Both bathrooms have new vanities and fixtures, and the master even has a brand new shower. The three bedrooms and family room all have new carpet and there is new hard surfaced flooring throughout the rest of the home.



This home also has central heat and air conditioning as well as new windows, french doors and sliding glass doors!



For more information and to schedule a time to view the interior, please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com



9437 Pebble Beach Drive, Santee, CA 92071



www.RealNetPM.com