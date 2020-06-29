9436 Galston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious single-story Santee home available immediately. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a huge 19' x 16' bonus room that could easily be utilized as a 4th bedroom if so desired. Interior has been repainted and brand new carpeting was just installed throughout. In addition to the attached 2-car garage with direct access to the home, there is ample driveway space as well as room to store your RV on the side of the property. Fenced front and rear yards compliment covered porch and patio areas. Central forced air-conditioning and heating system with ceiling fans installed in each bedroom. Previously remodeled kitchen with plenty of storage cabinets and shelves. Located within the Carlton Hills portion of Santee, this property is conveniently located near Santee Lakes, excellent schools, neighborhood parks, dining and shopping of all types. Gorgeous views of the mountains from the rear yard.



Tenants to assume financial responsibility for all utilities; such as electricity & gas usage, water & sewer fees, ordinary trash removal, as well as any telecommunication services.



If you are interested in this rental property, first please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs; then call Marty Orgel of Orgel Property Management at 619 249 8105 to discuss further and establish an appointment to show you inside of this home. To view our complete descriptions and additional photos of currently available rental postings please visit our website at www.orgelrealty.com.



(RLNE5578529)