Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9436 Galston Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

9436 Galston Drive

9436 Galston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9436 Galston Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious single-story Santee home available immediately. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a huge 19' x 16' bonus room that could easily be utilized as a 4th bedroom if so desired. Interior has been repainted and brand new carpeting was just installed throughout. In addition to the attached 2-car garage with direct access to the home, there is ample driveway space as well as room to store your RV on the side of the property. Fenced front and rear yards compliment covered porch and patio areas. Central forced air-conditioning and heating system with ceiling fans installed in each bedroom. Previously remodeled kitchen with plenty of storage cabinets and shelves. Located within the Carlton Hills portion of Santee, this property is conveniently located near Santee Lakes, excellent schools, neighborhood parks, dining and shopping of all types. Gorgeous views of the mountains from the rear yard.

Tenants to assume financial responsibility for all utilities; such as electricity & gas usage, water & sewer fees, ordinary trash removal, as well as any telecommunication services.

If you are interested in this rental property, first please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs; then call Marty Orgel of Orgel Property Management at 619 249 8105 to discuss further and establish an appointment to show you inside of this home. To view our complete descriptions and additional photos of currently available rental postings please visit our website at www.orgelrealty.com.

(RLNE5578529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9436 Galston Drive have any available units?
9436 Galston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9436 Galston Drive have?
Some of 9436 Galston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9436 Galston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9436 Galston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9436 Galston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9436 Galston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9436 Galston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9436 Galston Drive offers parking.
Does 9436 Galston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9436 Galston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9436 Galston Drive have a pool?
No, 9436 Galston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9436 Galston Drive have accessible units?
No, 9436 Galston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9436 Galston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9436 Galston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9436 Galston Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9436 Galston Drive has units with air conditioning.
