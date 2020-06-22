All apartments in Santee
9423 Lake Canyon Road
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

9423 Lake Canyon Road

9423 Lake Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

9423 Lake Canyon Road, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
9423 Lake Canyon Road Available 01/02/20 Pool, views and more with this beautiful Santee home! - Rent your own corner of Santee paradise with this beautiful home! With hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances this home has no shortage of amenities, including the added flourished light fixtures and more. Optional 4th bedroom as a den or office space! Step out onto the back patio to a complete backyard delight: an in-ground pool and perfect area for BBQ's and other events awaits, with attractive views of Santee both day and night. Don't miss this home! Call now to schedule a showing.

Small pet considered with additional deposit.
Month to Month lease
Pool service included, tenants responsible for all other utilities and landscaping.

(RLNE4575940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 Lake Canyon Road have any available units?
9423 Lake Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9423 Lake Canyon Road have?
Some of 9423 Lake Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 Lake Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
9423 Lake Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 Lake Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9423 Lake Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 9423 Lake Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 9423 Lake Canyon Road does offer parking.
Does 9423 Lake Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9423 Lake Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 Lake Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 9423 Lake Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 9423 Lake Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 9423 Lake Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 Lake Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9423 Lake Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9423 Lake Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9423 Lake Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
