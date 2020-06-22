Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9423 Lake Canyon Road Available 01/02/20 Pool, views and more with this beautiful Santee home! - Rent your own corner of Santee paradise with this beautiful home! With hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances this home has no shortage of amenities, including the added flourished light fixtures and more. Optional 4th bedroom as a den or office space! Step out onto the back patio to a complete backyard delight: an in-ground pool and perfect area for BBQ's and other events awaits, with attractive views of Santee both day and night. Don't miss this home! Call now to schedule a showing.



Small pet considered with additional deposit.

Month to Month lease

Pool service included, tenants responsible for all other utilities and landscaping.



