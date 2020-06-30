All apartments in Santee
9308 Lake Country Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

9308 Lake Country Drive

9308 Lake Country Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Lake Country Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9308 Lake Country Drive Available 12/14/19 Santee, 9308 Lake Country Drive - Don't miss a chance to make this your home! Near Santee Lakes! - Beautiful well maintained single story home. Eat in kitchen has wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Dual pane windows throughout. Family room has a ceiling fan. Living room has vaulted ceilings. Cozy up to the fireplace on a cold winters night. Bedroom 1, 2, & 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Lake Country Drive have any available units?
9308 Lake Country Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9308 Lake Country Drive have?
Some of 9308 Lake Country Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 Lake Country Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Lake Country Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Lake Country Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9308 Lake Country Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9308 Lake Country Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9308 Lake Country Drive offers parking.
Does 9308 Lake Country Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9308 Lake Country Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Lake Country Drive have a pool?
No, 9308 Lake Country Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9308 Lake Country Drive have accessible units?
No, 9308 Lake Country Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Lake Country Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9308 Lake Country Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 Lake Country Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9308 Lake Country Drive has units with air conditioning.

